Senate's No. 2 Republican eyes healthcare vote next week: The Hill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate's No. 2 Republican said on Monday that he hoped a vote could be held next week on a bill to roll back Obamacare and that a revised Republican healthcare plan could be released later this week, The Hill reported.

"We're just trying to get a good picture of what the alternatives are, and hopefully next week we'll be prepared to take the bill up and vote on it," Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn told reporters, according to the publication.

Cornyn said Republicans were still waiting to hear back from the Congressional Budget Office on some proposed changes to their initial draft bill, The Hill said.



(Reporting by Tim Ahmann)