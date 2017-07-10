News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Qld mum loses family members in house fire (clone 1522026576)
Boy, 4, released from hospital after surviving horror fire that killed dad and two sons

World No.1 Kerber crashes out of Wimbledon

Darren Walton
AAP /

Former finalist Garbine Muguruza has ousted world No.1 Angelique Kerber in a three-set cliffhanger to reach the quarter-finals on a helter skelter day at Wimbledon.

0326_0500_nat_qantas
4:09

Qantas' first non-stop flight to UK
0323_1800_PER-Whales
3:02

More than a hundred fight to save dozens of beached whales
0305_sun_oscars620
3:07

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel addresses last year's #envelopegate
0303_sn_william3
7:47

My William: Part 3
0303_sn_william2
9:55

My William: Part 2
0303_sn_williampt1
10:22

My William: Part 1
0302_tms_terror
1:22

Extremist involved in Curtis Cheng death sentenced to 44 years behind bars
0302_sun_weathersix
3:47

Meet the creative director of Mardi Gras
0228_1800_ADL-Oakden
3:00

ICAC finds 'culture of coverups, incompetence and untruths' in Oakden report
0228_1800_MEL-Recall
2:01

Confusion follows mass recall of cars fitted with faulty airbags
0129_tms_womens
1:27

Caroline Wozniacki takes out women's final
Today in History for April 3rd
1:34

Today in History for April 3rd
 

Runner-up in 2015 to Serena Williams, Muguruza rallied from a service break down in the deciding set to score a tenacious 4-6 6-4 6-4 win over the top-seeded German.

The turning point in the two-hour, 20-minute thriller came when Muguruza survived an epic 12-minute seventh game of the third set before breaking Kerber and closing out the contest.

Spain's 2016 French Open winner was quickly followed into the last eight by five-time champion Venus Williams, who swept past Croatian teenager Ana Konjuh 6-3 6-2 in just 64 minutes.

At 37, Williams is now three wins away from becoming the oldest women's champion in open-era history and claiming a sixth crown nine years after landing her fifth.

The American will face French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in Tuesday's quarter-finals after the Latvian posted a pulsating fourth-round win over fourth seed Elena Svitolina.

Svitolina saved seven match points before finally succumbing 6-3 7-6 (8-6) on so-called "Manic Monday" at SW19.

Ostapenko is the first first-time major champion to progress to the last eight at the ensuing grand slam since Kim Clijsters made the 2006 Australian Open semi-finals after winning the 2005 US Open.

Muguruza will play dual grand slam champion Kuznetsova after the Russian seventh seed earlier outclassed 2012 finalist Agnieszka Radwanska in straight sets to be the first woman through to the last eight.

A dual grand slam winner, Kuznetsova won 6-2 6-4 in one hour and 31 minutes to qualify for her fourth quarter-final at the All England Club - but first in a decade.

Unseeded Slovak Magdalena Rybarikova is also through after ending the run of Croatian qualifier Petra Martic with a 6-4 2-6 6-3 victory.

Rybarikova awaits the winner of the fourth-round match between fifth seed Caroline Woizniacki and Pat Cashed-coached American Coco Vandeweghe.

Back To Top