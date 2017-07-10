News

Fit-again Trout to return to Angels lineup on Friday

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout will return from the disabled list on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, his team has announced.

Trout, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player, tore a ligament in his left thumb on May 28 and underwent surgery three days later.
He will miss this week's All Star Game despite being voted an AL starter by the fans. It is the sixth consecutive All-Star nod for Trout who is hitting .337 with 16 home runs and 36 RBIs in 47 games this season.
The Angels (45-47) have held steady in Trout’s absence while awaiting his return.
Trout began a rehab assignment in the minor leagues on Tuesday and he went 2-for-9 with four walks in four games.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

