Revealed: The secret to a good night’s sleep

The secret to a good night's sleep could be as easy as changing the way we breathe.

That's the claim being made by a dentist who says 80 per cent of the population isn't breathing properly, and that is the reason behind a number of health problems.

For years troubled sleeper, Wendy Van Dort, couldn’t figure out why she couldn’t get a good night's sleep.

“I wake up feeling tried, I’m exhausted,” she told 7 News.

However, a trip to the dentists office for a routine check-up changed her life and her sleep patterns forever.

“You’d look in her mouth and you’d see broken teeth, worn teeth,” dentist, Dr Wally Hassoun told 7 News about the condition of his patient when they first met.

“I looked at her tongue and it was quite white, which is sign of someone who’s breathing through mouth and not their nose.”

Dr Hassoun runs one of 40 centres around the world that specifically focuses on the impact breathing has on the body.

Bad breathing could be contributing to chronic health conditions including neck and back pain, sleep disorders, crooked teeth, asthma, teeth grinding and even children’s future IQ health.

“We might put them through a course of oral myology therapists to retrain the child where to put their tongue or where to put their lips, how to put their lips,” Dr Hassoun explained about possible treatment methods.

One in four people have trouble breathing through their nose.

Rather than treating with medication this approach helps restore proper breathing doing exactly what our body is designed to do.

The key is for specialists to not just treat the symptoms but work together to find the cause of the problem.

“Poor breathing tends to drive a forward head posture so we start to get chronic back pain, shoulder pain and this opens the door to other things that need to be addressed,” chiropractor Jonathon Betzky told 7 News.

In merely six weeks an orthotic on Wendy’s bottom teeth for her jaw and a device often used for snoring to open up the nasal passage has made a huge difference.

“I’m sleeping better, even my mood [has improved],” Wendy said of the recent treatment. “I feel like I’m getting my life back again.”