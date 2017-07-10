'Just let them teach': Principals spending hours dealing with parents' social media complaints

Principals are spending hours each week sorting disputes on social media, as parents and students use online forums to attack teachers and complain about schools.

Using Facebook, WhatsApp and even school emails, parents are launching their complaints online, leaving principals to clean up the disputes.

In a newsletter to parents Jindabyne Central School relieving Principal Steve Cooper said he was spending nearly ten per cent of his week sorting through “electronic abuse” before he could move onto helping students.

"From a professional perspective, it now occupies more than 10 per cent of my weekly work-time dealing with mainly weekend and overnight incidences of opinionated and destructive comments, aspersions, derogatory remarks, and often illegal discourse between students and/or parents and community members," Mr Cooper wrote.

"By midday every Monday, I have usually been able to deal with the 48 hours of weekend interactive electronic abuse between individuals, and I can move onto the profession of student academic endeavour."

Commentator Prue MacSween told Sunrise it was time for these parents to stop hiding behind their keyboards and infringing upon their children’s education.

“They do not have the guts to do it face-to-face. People are such big men and women hiding behind a keyboard. It's pathetic, we have this situation with parents swarming,” she told Sunrise.

While social media pages such as Facebook and Twitter have become useful tools for schools, helping them share information about the local community, 7 News reporter Nick MaCallum said schools need to be more assertive with parents about what they post on public forums.

“Surely schools must have a code of conduct now when it comes to social media interaction with the school,” he said.

"As broadcasters, we are told that anything we say, we must be accountable… it's the same with the entire world now. If you go on social media, you must be accountable for what you say.

“We do not want to create problems. Let them teach and let social media handle itself.”

