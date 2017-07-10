News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Australian cricket captain sent home in scandal, coach stays in place (clone 39650072)
Cheats sent home in disgrace - but Lehmann cleared over ball tampering

Dubai to start building new sewage system in 2019: state news agency

Reuters
Reuters /

RIYADH (Reuters) - Dubai is planning to build a new 30 billion dirham ($8.17 billion) deep-tunnel sewage system to be completed in 2025, the emirate said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM on Sunday.

Dubai Municipality has completed feasibility studies for the project and begun work on its design, the statement said. Construction is expected to start in 2019.
The tunnels will replace electricity-powered pumping stations to cut costs in sending sewage out to Dubai's two waste treatment plants, which produce irrigation water for the arid city's dozens of mega-projects.



(Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Back To Top