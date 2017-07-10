Cardinal George Pell arrives in Sydney to fight historical sexual abuse charges

Cardinal George Pell has landed in Sydney ahead of his first court appearance for historical sexual abuse charges later this month.

Pell arrived just after 6am with no information about his schedule available.

Australian police charged Pell late last month, making the Vatican economy minister the highest-ranking Church official to face such accusations.

The 76-year-old has declared his innocence and said he would return to Australia to clear his name.

The Archdiocese and the Vatican have both confirmed they will not pay his legal bills.

He is due to appear in a Melbourne court on July 26.