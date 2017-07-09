PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - Four people were hurt, but none gored, on Sunday on the third day of the week-long San Fermin festival in northern Spain in which bulls chase red-scarved runners through the streets of Pamplona.

Four hurt on third day of Pamplona bull-run festival

The run, which on Sunday included bulls from the Puerto de San Lorenzo ranch, was quick at just 2 minutes and 22 seconds, with the herd led by a bull named "Huracan".

The daily bull run starts at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and usually lasts between three and five minutes. There are eight runs in total during the festival, which ends on July 14.



