76ers top draft Fultz sprains ankle

(Reuters) - Philadelphia 76ers No. 1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz suffered a sprained left ankle and had to be helped off the court during his team's Summer League contest against Golden State on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Fultz was injured during the third quarter where he elevated to block a shot and landed on an opposing player's foot.

The rookie was unable to put weight on the ankle as he was helped to the locker room with the assistance of team mates. The team said Fultz will be further evaluated.

"I’m a little relieved (looking at the replay of the injury). It didn’t seem that severe," 76ers coach Brett Brown said.

"I’m a little punch-drunk with the injuries we’ve had with our first players selected (in the draft)." Philadelphia's history of injured draft picks includes 2016 No. 1 overall draft pick Ben Simmons who fractured his foot last off-season and has yet to make his debut. Joel Embiid, the team’s No. 3 overall pick in 2014, missed his first two seasons and played just 31 games this past campaign due to foot ailments.



(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)