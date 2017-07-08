News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Snake senses danger and sails through the air
WATCH: Snake 'dives' out of tree, flies through air to avoid capture

Lavrov: Putin told Trump that Russia did not meddle in U.S. vote

Reuters
Reuters /

HAMBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that Moscow had not meddled in the U.S. elections, and Trump accepted it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

"U.S. President Trump said that he heard firm assertions from Russian President Putin that it is not true and that Russian authorities have not meddled in the elections," Lavrov said at G20 summit.
"He (Trump) said that he accepts these assertions. That's it," Lavrov said.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Back To Top