WASHINGTON (Reuters) - During his campaign and first months in office, President Donald Trump set a number of explicit economic goals like boosting annual growth in gross domestic product to 3 percent, and promised to expand manufacturing employment and bring sidelined workers back into the labor force.

The Trump economy in seven charts

How is he faring?

The charts included here (http://tmsnrt.rs/2tpAM41) map where the economy was heading during Barack Obama's last term, and how it has performed since Trump took office in January, 2017.



(Reporting by Howard Schneider)