News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'She was lifting the bar with me': Champion weightlifter reveals family tragedy which pushed her to win gold
Weight-lifter reveals the family tragedy which pushed her to win gold

The Trump economy in seven charts

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - During his campaign and first months in office, President Donald Trump set a number of explicit economic goals like boosting annual growth in gross domestic product to 3 percent, and promised to expand manufacturing employment and bring sidelined workers back into the labor force.

The Trump economy in seven charts

The Trump economy in seven charts

How is he faring?
The charts included here (http://tmsnrt.rs/2tpAM41) map where the economy was heading during Barack Obama's last term, and how it has performed since Trump took office in January, 2017.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider)

Back To Top