News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Royal baby: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gives birth to baby boy
It's a boy! Duchess of Cambridge gives birth to her third child

South Korea's Moon calls North's missile launch a 'nuclear provocation'

Reuters
Reuters /

HAMBURG (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said he was in favor of dialogue with North Korea despite the "nuclear provocation" of its test-launch earlier this week of what the isolated state said was a nuclear-capable intercontinental missile.

South Korea's Moon calls North's missile launch a 'nuclear provocation'

South Korea's Moon calls North's missile launch a 'nuclear provocation'

Speaking after a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Moon also said he saw a role for Putin in helping de-escalate the crisis on the Korean peninsula.
Putin warned the parties involved against losing self-control with regard to North Korea's nuclear ambitions, urging a "pragmatic, accurate" approach to its missile program.

(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Noah Barkin)

Back To Top