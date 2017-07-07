Mother's boyfriend allegedly 'beat child to death after he lost a shoe'

A five-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death in a park by her mother’s boyfriend after the child lost one of his shoes, a UK court has heard.

The Guardian reports a 39-year-old man is accused of causing Alex Malcolm's fatal head and stomach injuries during an alleged assault on November 20, 2016.

The jury was told witnesses heard a "fearful" child apologise during loud banging, as a man screamed about the loss of a shoe in Mountsfield Park in Catford, southeast London.

Prosecutors told the Woolwich Crown Court the banging could have been from “repeated assaults.”

The man, from Hounslow, west London, denied murdering the boy.

The court heard he was in a relationship with Alex’s mother Lilya Breha and would often stay at her apartment.

Alex died two days later following unsuccessful surgery and a post-mortem showed he was covered in bruises from head to toe with cause of death given as bleeding from the brain.

"The prosecution say that he died at the hands of this defendant, a man who was looking after him, acting as his stepfather, but who on the afternoon/early evening of November 20 last year, lost his temper and violently assaulted the boy, causing him fatal head and stomach injures," prosecutor Eleanor Laws QC said.

"The defendant is a man who has ever since, we say, done his best to avoid being held accountable for those injuries."

CCTV captured the man taking Alex from his home, on three separate buses, to the park, where they arrived at around 5.12pm, when it was already dark.

Ms Laws told the court there were no witnesses or CCTV footage of the alleged assault but said prosecutors knew the pair went to the play area because Alex lost one of his shoes, which was later found there by police.

Witness Sarah Strugnell allegedly saw the man bend down to the child and ask where his shoes were and that he was “very angry” and “raging” at Alex, the court heard.

“Her partner recalls hearing the loud banging and a male voice screaming about the loss of shoes and a child’s fearful voice saying sorry,” the prosecutor said.

“He describes the banging continuing. He shouted to his dogs, which appeared to bring the male’s shouting to an end.”

The prosecutor said the banging could have been repeated assaults on the boy.

“At some point, whether during this confrontation or between this confrontation and the next sighting of the defendant by dog-walkers soon after, back in the park, the boy had received extreme injuries,” the prosecutor said.

Judge Mark Dennis QC said the main issue is how Alex sustained his injuries with the trial to last between two to three weeks.

The trial continues.