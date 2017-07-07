'Example to the world': Musk to build Earth's largest battery in SA or its free

Earth's biggest battery storage system in South Australia will be an "example to the world", tech billionaire Elon Musk has told media in Adelaide.

Mr Musk's company Tesla will partner with with French renewable energy group Neoen to build the 100 megawatt battery, and have it online in time for summer or it will be free.

Mr Musk and South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill confirmed the moneyback guarantee for the state's taxpayers had been written into the official contract.

The Tesla boss said there was little chance of viable coal or gas generation in the future, because financiers were loath to back systems reliant on resources that have no long term future.

The Tesla-Neoen deal forms a key part of the state government's $550 million energy plan drawn up after last year's statewide blackout.

Elon Musk famously offered to build the storage free after a Twitter exhange with Australian billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes earlier in the year.

Mr Weatherill and Mr Musk said the system would stabilise the state's famously temperamental electricity systems and help drive down it's burgeoning power prices.

The battery will be paired with Neoen's Hornsdale Wind Farm near Jamestown in the state's mid-north to provide stability for renewable power being fed into the grid.

"I'm thrilled with the selection of Neoen and Tesla, whose experience and world leadership in energy security and renewables will help South Australia take charge of its energy future," Mr Weatherill said on Friday.

"Battery storage is the future of our national energy market and the eyes of the world will be following our leadership in this space.

"This historic agreement does more than bring a sustainable energy giant in Telsa to South Australia, it will also have some significant economic spin-offs."