'Attention-seeking' woman faces jail after making up rape and sex assault claims against 15 men

A woman is facing jail time after she made up rape and sexual assault claims, sending one falsely accused man to jail.

News Corp reports British woman Jemma Beale made sex assault claims against 15 men in three years.

Beale also injured herself to back up claims she had been assaulted with barbed wire.

She claimed to be a lesbian and one of her accused, Mahad Cassim, has served two years’ in jail.

She told police Mr Cassim had raped her after offering her a ride home. However, Beale had consensual sex with the man after telling him to take his pants off.

Beale was also awarded more than $A18,000 in compensation while Mr Cassim served his sentence.

She later complained to police she was groped by a stranger, Noam Shazad, in July 2012, before he was involved in her alleged gang rape.

Mr Shazad skipped bail and fled the country after being charged with sexual assault.

Beale then fabricated similar allegations against six other men in 2013.

Police eventually found discrepancies in her stories and became suspicious that she had been lying.

Detective sergeant Kevin Lynott told Southwark Crown Court Beale was a “serial liar.”

“Her manipulation of the criminal justice system has caused police to direct significant amounts of resource into investigating her bogus complaints as well as her own offending,” he said.

“Not only that, but she then went on to give false testimony at court, which resulted in the wrongful conviction and imprisonment of a completely innocent man.”

Beale told the court she was a lesbian and wasn’t “bisexual at all.”

“I’m not going to go to a man I don’t know and ask him for sex,” she said.

Beale, of Middlesex, denied four counts of perjury and four counts of perverting the course of justice but was convicted by the jury.

She was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Southwark Crown Court on 24 August.