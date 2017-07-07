News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
NSW forest searched for woman's remains (clone 39795660)
The clues police believe will lead them to 'murdered' young woman's body

'Attention-seeking' woman faces jail after making up rape and sex assault claims against 15 men

Yahoo7 News /

A woman is facing jail time after she made up rape and sexual assault claims, sending one falsely accused man to jail.

Police Seek Suspects After Gay Couple Attacked on Day of Miami Pride Parade
1:14

Police Seek Suspects After Gay Couple Attacked on Day of Miami Pride Parade
World's oldest man revealed as 112-year-old Masazo Nonaka
0:45

World's oldest man revealed as 112-year-old Masazo Nonaka
Six killed in Arizona small plane crash
0:55

Six killed in Arizona small plane crash
Bayer shares up on report Monsanto deal to get U.S. approval
1:45

Bayer shares up on report Monsanto deal to get U.S. approval
'Multiple Fatalities' In Arizona Plane Crash
0:47

'Multiple Fatalities' In Arizona Plane Crash
0410_1800_wa_livestocktrade
0:36

Agriculture minister launches review after shocking sheep footage emerges
0410_1800_wa_dine&dash
1:25

Brewery names and shames 'dine-and-dash' couple
0410_1800_sa_attacker
1:01

Police hunt for sex attacker who broke into woman’s home
0410_1800_vic_thief
1:46

Police hunting desperate thief
0410_1800_nsw_officers
1:44

Police officers in induced comas after saving man’s life
0410_0500_nat_cereal
0:19

P-plater caught driving and eating charged
0409_0500_nat_weather
1:47

Autumn heat blast for Australia's south-east
 

News Corp reports British woman Jemma Beale made sex assault claims against 15 men in three years.

Beale also injured herself to back up claims she had been assaulted with barbed wire.

She claimed to be a lesbian and one of her accused, Mahad Cassim, has served two years’ in jail.

Beale made false sexual assault claims against 15 men over three years. Source: Metropolitan Police

She told police Mr Cassim had raped her after offering her a ride home. However, Beale had consensual sex with the man after telling him to take his pants off.

Beale was also awarded more than $A18,000 in compensation while Mr Cassim served his sentence.

She later complained to police she was groped by a stranger, Noam Shazad, in July 2012, before he was involved in her alleged gang rape.

Mr Shazad skipped bail and fled the country after being charged with sexual assault.


Beale then fabricated similar allegations against six other men in 2013.

Police eventually found discrepancies in her stories and became suspicious that she had been lying.

Detective sergeant Kevin Lynott told Southwark Crown Court Beale was a “serial liar.”

“Her manipulation of the criminal justice system has caused police to direct significant amounts of resource into investigating her bogus complaints as well as her own offending,” he said.

“Not only that, but she then went on to give false testimony at court, which resulted in the wrongful conviction and imprisonment of a completely innocent man.”

Beale told the court she was a lesbian and wasn’t “bisexual at all.”

“I’m not going to go to a man I don’t know and ask him for sex,” she said.

Beale, of Middlesex, denied four counts of perjury and four counts of perverting the course of justice but was convicted by the jury.

She was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Southwark Crown Court on 24 August.

Back To Top