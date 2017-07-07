News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Brave little boy returns home after overseas surgery to save his leg
Brave little boy returns home after overseas surgery to save his leg

Google says its service disruption issue resolved

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Some of Alphabet Inc's Google services including, Admin Console, Calendar and Hangouts, suffered some service disruption on Thursday but the outages have now been resolved, according to Google service status page.

The status page also said that "the problem with Google Drive should be resolved." (http://bit.ly/2tvD8wI)
Earlier on Thursday reports of an issue with Google services were being investigated. Google Drive faced a similar disruption issue early in January this year.

(Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Back To Top