Dad's doomed effort to save 'haunted' girl from heroin plague

A devastated father said his daughter was well aware of a local heroin epidemic before she was found dead from an overdose in Pennsylvania.

Father said daughter was aware of heroin deaths before overdose

The Daily Item reports 23-year-old Delaney Farrell was found dead from an overdose in a bathroom stall on Saturday at a Williamsport hotel where she worked.

Her father, Brian, a member of Selingsrove Borough Council, said he had spoken to his daughter on Thursday about heroin overdoses in the area.

"She called me Thursday night and said, 'Did you see all the ODs?'" Farrell, of Selinsgrove, said referring to news reports of a rash of heroin overdoses that sent 51 people to a local hospital and killed another within a 48-hour period.

"I told her, 'I'm glad you're not doing it.'"

But on Saturday she was found dead and despite authorities raising the alarm, Ms Farrell couldn’t be saved.

Ms Farrell went through the legal system in both Snyder and Lycoming counties last year on drug charges, went to jail for a few months and spent time in an in-patient drug treatment centre before being released to a sober facility in Williamsport where she was living at the time of her death.

Mr Farrell said his daughter was working a full-time job at the hotel and was trying to work her way out of the program when addiction pulled her back in at the end of her shift on Friday night.

"She was so close to coming home. All she wanted to do was to come home," the heartbroken father said, breaking down in tears.

"A lot of things can kill you. (Heroin) was her monster. It haunted her constantly," Mr Farrell said.

The family posted an obituary in The Daily Item to share Ms Farrell’s life and struggles with drug addiction.

It included one of her many writings about her ongoing battle.

"Funny, I don't remember no good dope days," she wrote at one time.

"I remember walking for miles in a dope fiend haze. I remember sleeping in houses that had no electric. I remember being called a junkie, but I couldn't accept it... I remember only causing pain, destruction and harm."

Mr Farrell said he hopes his daughter's words will resonate with at least one person.

"I'm not ashamed of her. If I can save one person, I'll let them look at what an inner battle she had," he said.

"It was a constant horror for her."

Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said the obituary was a brutal example of addiction’s “cruelty” but brought the issue “out of the shadows.”

"You see in Delaney's own words how powerless she was," Mr Piecuch said.

"I just hope people don't lose hope. For every death, there are dozens of success stories and survivors."