Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress: witnesses

Reuters
Reuters /

CARACAS (Reuters) - Rowdy groups of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly on Wednesday, injuring several lawmakers and journalists, witnesses said.

The fracas came after an assembly session to mark Independence Day at the building in downtown Caracas. Various small explosions were heard, possibly from fireworks thrown into the legislative compound, witnesses said.
Television images from the scene showed two opposition lawmakers with blood running down their faces.

(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

