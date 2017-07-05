16-year-old boy marries 71-year-old woman in Indonesia, claims to be 'completely in love'

A 16-year-old boy and 71-year-old woman have married in Indonesia after threatening to kill themselves if their families disallowed the wedding.

16 year old boy marries 71 year old woman, claiming to be 'deeply in love'

Selamat Riayadi married Rohaya, 71, despite protests from both sides of the family.

The marriage is not money-driven, as both bride and groom are reportedly equally poor.

The wedding venue was the home of a local community leader named Kuswoyo.

As the story circulated on social media many began questioning if the union was real.

However an Indonesian news outlet says the marriage is legitimate, as were the couple's claim that they would commit suicide if they were not allowed to go ahead with the wedding.

Kuswoyo said the pair were "completely in love" with one another.

Kuswoyo’s permission was needed according to local tradition as Rohaya had been widowed twice before.

It was not known if anyone gave permission for Selamat to marry.

Officiallu, 19 is the minimum age a boy can marry in Indonesia but a loophole allows for any marriage within a person’s "religious norms".