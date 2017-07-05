News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Qld woman trapped under car dies (clone 39786503)
Elderly woman dies after being accidentally run over in her driveway

Daimler, BAIC to invest $735 million in electric vehicles in China

Reuters
Reuters /

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's Daimler and its Chinese joint venture partner BAIC Motor Corporation <1958.HK> have agreed to jointly invest 5 billion yuan ($735 million) in battery electric vehicle production in China by 2020 and to provide the infrastructure needed.

Daimler, BAIC to invest $735 million in electric vehicles in China

Daimler, BAIC to invest $735 million in electric vehicles in China

Of that investment, a three-digit million euro sum is to be invested in a new battery factory to be built in China by joint venture Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. (BBAC), Daimler said in a statement on Wednesday.
"By 2025, the Chinese market will have a substantial share in global sales of Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles," management board member Hubertus Troska said.
Daimler and BAIC signed a framework agreement last month to upgrade production facilities at BBAC to make New Energy Vehicles, a label for so-called low-emission vehicles which include hybrid and pure battery electric cars.

(Reporting by Niamh Melvin; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Back To Top