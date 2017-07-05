News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Families say there is a shocking cause for the huge cracks which have appeared in their walls
Families reveal the shocking cause of the huge cracks in their walls

North Korean nuclear problem can't be solved by force: Russian foreign minister

Reuters
Reuters /

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and China oppose any attempt to resolve the North Korean crisis by force or by strangling North Korea economically, the Russian foreign minister said on Wednesday, commenting on rising tensions in the region after Pyongyang's latest missile test.

"The task of the denuclearization of the entire Korean peninsula cannot and should not be used as a disguise for attempts to change North Korea's regime. This is our common position," Sergei Lavrov told a news conference.


(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Back To Top