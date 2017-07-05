News

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Francoise Abanda - 2017 record

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Canadian Francoise Abanda ahead of their second round match at Wimbledon on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

13-JELENA OSTAPENKO (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)
Wimbledon: beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Belarus) 6-0 1-6 6-3 in the first round
Eastbourne: lost to Johanna Konta (Britain) in the third round 7-5 3-6 6-4
French Open: beat Simona Halep (Romania) 4-6 6-4 6-3 in the final
Rome: lost to Garbine Muguruza (Spain) in the second round 2-6 6-2 6-1
Prague: semi-final loss to Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-2
Stuttgart: lost to Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.) in the first round 7-6(3) 7-6(3)
Charleston: lost to Daria Kasatkina (Russia) in the final 6-3 6-1
Miami: lost to Madison Brengle (U.S.) in the first round 6-3 3-6 6-2
Indian Wells: second-round loss to Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 6-4 3-6 6-3
Acapulco: lost to Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) in the quarter-finals 6-3 7-6(5)
Dubai: first-round loss to Wang Qiang (China) 7-6(1) 6-2
St. Petersburg: lost to Donna Vekic (Croatia) in the first round 6-0 6-4
Australian Open: lost to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) in the third round 4-6 6-0 10-8
Auckland: lost to Lauren Davis (U.S.) in the semi-finals 4-6 6-4 4-1 Retired

FRANCOISE ABANDA (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)
Wimbledon: beat Kurumi Nara (Japan) 6-2 6-4 in the first round
French Open: lost to Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-0 6-0 in the second round

(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

