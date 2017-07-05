U.S. requests U.N. Security Council meeting on North Korea missile launch

News

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - The United States has requested a closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council on North Korea's latest missile launch, a spokesman for the U.S. mission to the United Nations said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said the meeting of the 15-member council was likely to be scheduled for Wednesday. Pyongyang said on Tuesday it had successfully test-launched a first intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, which analysts said could put all of Alaska in range for the first time.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols in New York; Writing by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Peter Cooney)

