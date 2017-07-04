North Korea missile 'greatly exceeded' altitude of 2,500 km: Japan Defense Ministry

TOKYO (Reuters) - The intermediate-range ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Tuesday "greatly exceeded" an altitude of 2,500 kilometers (1,560 miles), Japan's Defense Ministry said.

The missile flew 930 kilometers (580 miles) before landing in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the South Korean military and Japanese government said. Tokyo strongly protested what it called a clear violation of UN resolutions.



