'My baby is going to die': Mother reveals terrifying details of Gold Coast home invasion

Gold Coast woman Karen Middleton said she thought her daughter was going to die after a group of alleged robbers held a gun to her head.

“I thought that’s it, my baby is going to die in front of me, that’s all that was going on in my head,” the 44-year-old mum told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Ms Middleton and her two daughters, 16-year-old Starr and 20-year-old Reef, were all home at the time of the alleged break in that saw three men wearing balaclavas storm their Mermaid Waters home.

At about 8.30am on Monday morning the three mean, armed with handguns and knives, broke into the property just after Ms Middleton had woken up.

They demanded cash before ransacking the property.

Starr heard the commotion and didn't waste any time in going to help her mother but the alleged offenders turned and held the gun to her head.

“In those situations people can act quite erratically and accidents happen so fast and next thing you know a gun goes off by accident,” Ms Middleton said.

“I told them there was no money in the house but Starr wanted to fight them off.”

While Starr was too upset to speak after the incident and stayed with a friend last night, Reef had been punched in the face and knocked to the ground during the incident.

“They were wearing black masks that covered their whole face,” Reef said.

“I didn’t think too much of it because of the adrenaline and all of that.

“They realised we had no money and they ran off but we chased them down the street.”

She told Sunrise she is still shaken.

"But we're all OK and I guess that's the main thing," she said.

"I didn't care what they had or what their intentions were, they weren't getting away with anybody."

The alleged offenders fled the scene empty-handed and drove off in a gold sedan.

Police confirmed to 7 News Online that they're investigating the incident.