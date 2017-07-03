'Come with me, let's have fun': Mother's warning after girl approached by man at waterpark

A mother has taken to social media to warn parents about stranger danger after her nine-year-old daughter was allegedly almost dragged away by a man at an American waterpark.

Mother Alexia Burton posted a lengthy status to her Facebook, accompanied with a photo of a man she claims tried to drag her daughter away while they were in the "lazy river" ride.

"Went to Aquatica with the kids on Thursday 6/29. While floating in the lazy river a man popped up out of nowhere, grabbed my 9 yr old daughters floatie and said "come with me, let's go have some fun" while attempting to drag her in his direction," she wrote.

"Both my teenage daughter and her friend where with her and immediately grabbed her other handle to bring her back. He had quite a firm grip on her floatie and was just starring at her and again said "come on, let's go have some fun"... immediately our 9 yr old slid out of the bottom of the tube and over to her sister and friend to safety."

There were two seperate incidents reported the day the mother was at the park, resulting in one man being arrested and the other banned from the park.

A 25-year-old man was arrested, accused of groping two girls and assaulting a security guard at the waterpark.

However, at the time Ms Burton posted, she said "a police report has been filed but unfortunately there isn't much else we can do".

Park officials later confirmed the incident Ms Burton was referring to.

Security guards managed to find the man and he has since been banned from the park.

Ms Burton also took the opportunity to mention a "rule" the family sticks by.

"We have a rule, 2 rides then you come and check in with mom. We where there with a large group of about 6 moms and 16 teeneagers/children who all stuck together in large groups for safety.

"Security shut down rides and was searching the canyon looking for him for hours but there was no luck," she said.

"After hours of searching we figured he must of left the park.... then the girls came running up to us and said hey found him again in the lazy river... I chased his ass into the men's bathroom with his friends and naturally wanted to beat the sh** out of him but recognised our situation and was respectful that there was hundreds of children running around.

"Police report has been filed but unfortunately there isn't much else we can do.

"I'm posting as a reminder to all parents that it's summer and there are asshole EVERYWHERE! Please take time to educate your children of the dangers of the world.

"The girls acted fast and did everything we taught them except scream "stranger danger" due to them panicking.

"He had a story ready to go for security, said 'no,no... She asked me to push her b/c she wanted to go faster and she kept asking me. I was just helping.' None of my children would ask a stranger for ANYTHING! Took all my self control to not curb stomp the smug mother f***er right where he sat."