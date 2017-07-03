Trolls target Jeff Horn’s heavily-pregnant wife after shock Battle of Brisbane win

While Manny Pacquiao accepted and congratulated Jeff Horn on his shock Battle of Brisbane victory, Internet trolls continue to throw punches at the new world champ and his heavily-pregnant wife.

A ticker-tape parade beckons for Horn after he etched his name into Australian sporting folklore at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

Despite a unanimous decision, American sporting personalities labelled Horn’s appointment as the new Welterweight World champion as “garbage” and “a hometown job”, implying the former teacher's native Brisbane crowd got him over the line.

“Are those officials from Australia? Are they? What did we just see? This is a horrible decision! Horrible!” ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith said after the fight.

No way in hell Horn won unanimously. A 117-111 card? Ridiculous. This is a hometown hit job. Manny looked old, but mostly in control. — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) July 2, 2017

Manny Pacquiao losing is why boxing is such a joke. How can people take this sport seriously anymore? Jeff Horn did not win that, sorry — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 2, 2017

Thank you all for your support and congratulations to Jeff Horn. God is good! #TeamPacquiao pic.twitter.com/bMPqySWUSN — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) July 2, 2017

However it was online where the reactions weren't quite so civil, taking aim at Horn and his heavily pregnant wife with a series of abusive posts.

Social media trolls labelled Horn as a “f****** cheat” and a “dirty fighter” but the more disturbing comments were left on the champ’s personal Instagram account, abusing his heavily pregnant wife about her weight.

According to CompuBox statistics, Horn landed just 92 punches to Pacquaio's 182, but some rounds were tight and difficult to score.

The controversy will not bother a beat-up looking Horn, whose right eye was completely closed over as he toasted his victory with family, friends and supporters at Brisbane's Treasury Hotel on Sunday night.

It kicked off a week of celebrations for Horn, who is to appear with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk - Horn's cousin - on Monday morning for a media opportunity as his coronation as a local hero continues.

However, the perception among US fight fans that he did not deserve to beat Pacquiao will be something he has to deal with as he moves forward in his career, particularly with big-money fights against top-line welterweights in Las Vegas and New York now firmly on his radar.