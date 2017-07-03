News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Two bodies found on Bribie Island in Qld (clone 39615603)
Bodies of man and woman found washed up on beach in 'suspicious' circumstances

Kang wins Women's PGA Championship to make first victory a major

By Andrew Both
Reuters /

By Andrew Both

Kang wins Women's PGA Championship to make first victory a major

Kang wins Women's PGA Championship to make first victory a major

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois (Reuters) - American Danielle Kang beat Canada's defending champion Brooke Henderson by one stroke to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday and make her first LPGA Tour victory a major.
Kang broke clear with four consecutive birdies from the 11th hole, but fell back into a tie with Henderson after bogeying the par-three 17th, where she found a bunker with her tee shot.
But the Californian held her nerve at the par-five 18th, hitting two near-perfect shots before two-putting to cap her victory with a birdie at Olympia Fields.
She carded a three-under-par 68 to finish at 13-under 271, while Henderson had to settle for second on 12-under after a closing five-under 66.
South Korean Chella Choi, who started the final round tied with Kang, carded 71 to finish third on 10-under.

(Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Back To Top