Thrill seekers have been left terrified after their theme park ride got stuck upside down.

WATCH: The terrifying moment a ride gets stuck upside down

Video shows the G-Force ride at Drayton Manor park n England come to a scary halt with people on board.

They're unable to go anywhere or move as they are suspended upside down while they wait to be rescued.

The ride, which is advertised as "the ride of your life", has a standard vertical loop that puts you upside down and lasts just 45 seconds.