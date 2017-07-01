Daughter makes brave decision to report parents to police after finding out they're siblings

Donna Price thought her life was perfect, but little did she know her parents were hiding a dark secret - they were brother and sister.

The 32-year-old, who lives in the South of England, discovered the heartbreaking news in 2014. It eventually tore her family apart.

Her parents appeared in court last month, pleading guilty to incest and narrowly avoiding jail.

Now Ms Price is speaking out about the life-changing, heart-wrenching situation, telling The Sun Online she still hasn't recovered from the shock.

“I feel my childhood was all based on a lie. I hate them," she said in tears.

“There’s not enough words to describe how much I hate them.”

It wasn't until police investigated the incident that Ms Price found out her dad was in fact not her biological father.

Her mother had an affair with an unknown male.

Her three younger siblings were both her parents' biological children.

Ms Price told The Sun she found out about the situation from an estranged aunt through a Facebook message.

“I had thought it was somebody just trying to stir up stuff because surely that sort of thing could never have happened," Ms Price said.

“But her reply was yes, they are brother and sister.

“My son had just been discharged from hospital after being poorly and I come out of the hospital and my phone went ping and it was that message. I felt sick and my stomach just dropped.

“I spoke to my partner about it and decided I would wait until after Christmas, have a normal day as much as I could while I gathered up information.”

After that, Ms Price decided to report her parents to police, igniting a two-year investigation.

Ms Price told the publication “It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do".

“But I still would have done the same thing again.

“I have so many memories as a family but I don’t have any of that anymore."

“This has clouded everything, I can’t see past it. Until you’re in that situation you’re in, it’s hard to get your head around it," she said.

“How two people managed to manipulate and con people — how can you do that to anyone.”

They duo raised four children - three girls and a boy, Steven, who died in 2001 at seven years old.

Ms Price has four children with her partner and says she has now removed all traces of her parents from her life.