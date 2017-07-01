News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Shocking vision of apparent case of police brutality on 'disability pensioner'
'Do you like that?' Shocking vision of 'police brutality on disability pensioner'

South Africa's Zuma to face no-confidence vote in August

Reuters
Reuters /

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa's parliament will vote on a no-confidence motion in President Jacob Zuma on August 3, the national legislature said in Friday, but added that further consultations were taking place to determine whether the ballot would be held in secret.

South Africa's Zuma to face no-confidence vote in August

South Africa's Zuma to face no-confidence vote in August

The country's top court ruled earlier in June that secret ballots may be held for motions of no confidence in parliament, a potential blow to the tenure of scandal-prone Zuma who said such a vote would be unfair.
Parliament officials said the vote would will be the ninth time during Zuma's rule as president that he would face such a vote, having survived previous attempts to remove him.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

Back To Top