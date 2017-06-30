Massive sinkhole swallows car whole in US

A massive sinkhole has opened up in downtown St Louis in the US early on Friday morning swallowing a white sedan whole.

The stunned owner of the vehicle came back from the gym to find his car six metres underground.

According to the St Louis Post-Dispatch, Jordan Westerberg and his fiancé drove to the gym and were happy to find a parking spot close by.

However, after they left the YMCA post workout they couldn’t spot his Toyota Camry anywhere.

Eventually he discovered the huge sinkhole that had literally swallowed his vehicle whole.

According to the publication it’s unknown what caused the unusual incident but authorities confirmed no one was injured.

Westerberg is hopeful that whoever is responsible for the sinkhole will reimburse him for his damaged vehicle, he told the Post-Dispatch.

