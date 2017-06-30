News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Revealed: The dressing room moment it all went wrong
Moment ball tampering plot was cooked up - and why Steve Smith didn't stop it

Massive sinkhole swallows car whole in US

Yahoo7 News /

A massive sinkhole has opened up in downtown St Louis in the US early on Friday morning swallowing a white sedan whole.

0328_TMS_facebook
1:25

Fresh Facebook scandal
0223_1800_SYD-Woolies_fin
1:38

Woolworths posts nearly $900 million profit
Giant pandas get a celebrity welcome in Belgium
1:23

Giant pandas get a celebrity welcome in Belgium
1005_1600_nat-Sinkhole
1:18

Date night ruined after sinkhole swallows car
0417_wa_sun_gasbills
0:19

Gas bills set to drop
Panda cub Bei Bei working on his adorable tree dismounts
0:40

Panda cub Bei Bei working on his adorable tree dismounts
0215_0500_nat_lornajane
0:45

Queensland mother sues Lorna Jane brand
Water main break causes sinkhole in Tarzana
1:14

Water main break causes sinkhole in Tarzana
0728_1800_nsw_coles
1:20

Coles' boss says rising living costs are forcing families to eat more packaged food
GE drags Wall Street lower
1:26

GE drags Wall Street lower
0801_1830_sa_panda
0:47

Giant panda ‘Funi’ may be pregnant
0930_1130_nat-PandaCubs
0:21

China zoo shows off 23 panda cubs
 

The stunned owner of the vehicle came back from the gym to find his car six metres underground.

According to the St Louis Post-Dispatch, Jordan Westerberg and his fiancé drove to the gym and were happy to find a parking spot close by.

Dude, where's my car? Source: 7 News

However, after they left the YMCA post workout they couldn’t spot his Toyota Camry anywhere.

Eventually he discovered the huge sinkhole that had literally swallowed his vehicle whole.

Sinkhole swallows car while owner exercises at a gym. Source: 7 News

According to the publication it’s unknown what caused the unusual incident but authorities confirmed no one was injured.

Westerberg is hopeful that whoever is responsible for the sinkhole will reimburse him for his damaged vehicle, he told the Post-Dispatch.

Today's top news headlines - June 30

Back To Top