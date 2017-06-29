News

Turkey to retaliate against Kurdish YPG fire from Syria: Deputy PM

Reuters
Reuters /

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will retaliate against any cross-border gunfire from the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria and will not remain silent in the face of anti-Turkey activities by terrorist groups abroad, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Thursday.

He was speaking to reporters after Turkish artillery destroyed YPG targets when the group's fighters opened fire on Turkey-backed forces in northern Syria on Tuesday night.
Kurtulmus also reiterated Ankara's opposition to the U.S. arming of YPG fighters and said that U.S. officials would understand that this was the "wrong path".

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

