UK's Harrogate named main competition town for 2019 road world event

(Reuters) - Harrogate has been named the main competition town and finish location for each race of the 2019 road world championships to be held in the northern English region of Yorkshire, organizers said on Wednesday.

Harrogate will also host two circuit races while other race start locations have been proposed in Beverley, Doncaster, Leeds, Northallerton, Ripon, and York for a nine-day event in September.

The government has committed to invest 24 million pounds ($31.05 million) in the championships, 15 million pounds of which will be used to build 27 cycle sport facilities across Britain.

Yorkshire won the right to host the event last October after a joint bid between Welcome to Yorkshire, British Cycling and UK Sport and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.





