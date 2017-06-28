News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back
Motor neurone disease sufferer and ice bucket challenge creator gets voice back

Toshiba says suing Western Digital for $1 billion

Reuters
Reuters /

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it is filing a lawsuit against joint venture partner Western Digital Corp.

Toshiba says suing Western Digital for $1 billion

Toshiba says suing Western Digital for $1 billion

Toshiba is claiming 120 billion yen ($1.07 billion) in damages, saying in a statement that Western Digital is interfering with the sale of its memory chip division.
Toshiba also said it has decided to shut out Western Digital employees based outside the Yokkaichi chip plant from accessing information relating to the two companies' joint venture.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Back To Top