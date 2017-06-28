News

WATCH: Shocking moment a train surfer leaps off a carriage and into the water
WATCH: Shocking moment a train surfer leaps off carriage into water

Woman throws coins into plane engine for good luck, delays flight for hours

Yahoo7 News /

A flight from Shanghai to Guangzhou has reportedly been delayed for several hours because a superstitious woman threw coins into the plane’s engine for good luck.

An 80-year-old woman was spotted on the tarmac throwing coins into the engine of a China Southern Airlines flight while preparing to board, AFP reports.

A passenger spotted the woman and reported her before the flight could take off.

The woman threw the coins in for good luck. Source: Twitter/ flightorg

According to police, the woman threw the coins in the engine for good luck.

Police detained the woman, and 150 passengers were taken off the plane while the ground crew removed the coins.

The plane was delayed more than five hours.

