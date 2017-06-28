Woman throws coins into plane engine for good luck, delays flight for hours

A flight from Shanghai to Guangzhou has reportedly been delayed for several hours because a superstitious woman threw coins into the plane’s engine for good luck.

An 80-year-old woman was spotted on the tarmac throwing coins into the engine of a China Southern Airlines flight while preparing to board, AFP reports.

A passenger spotted the woman and reported her before the flight could take off.

According to police, the woman threw the coins in the engine for good luck.

Police detained the woman, and 150 passengers were taken off the plane while the ground crew removed the coins.

The plane was delayed more than five hours.