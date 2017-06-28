News

Qatari foreign minister says Arab demands 'unacceptable'

Reuters
Reuters /

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Tuesday that demands by Arab states that his country stop aiding terrorism were baseless and unacceptable, Qatari-owned Al Jazeera television reported.

"What has been presented by the countries of the blockade are merely claims that are not proved by evidence and are not demands," Sheikh Mohammed was quoted as saying.
"The demands must be realistic and enforceable and otherwise are unacceptable."

(Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

