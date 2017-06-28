News

Man, 44, convicted after caught out by pedophile hunters

An accused pedophile has been captured on video almost collapsing after he was confronted by a group of paedophile hunters when he thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl.

Man, 44, caught out by paedophile hunters after he thought he asked girl, 13, 'to share a shower'

Michael Nevin, 44, believed he was meeting a girl called Robin, who he had allegedly been conversing with for weeks before they planned to meet up.

To Nevin’s surprise, instead of meeting a young girl in northeastt England, he was met by members from Guardians of the North – an organisation set up to catch men who groom underage girls.

Michael Nevin was completely caught off guard when he was approached by members from Guardians of the North. Photo: North News

The 44-year-old is seen to be caught off guard in the video as he quickly realises the girl he has been speaking with doesn’t exist.

The men read back messages exchanged between them as Nevin looks like he might pass out.

He hangs his head in his hands in shame.

Nevin appeared to look like he was going to pass out. Photo: North News

Police were alerted before the meeting.

Nevin was arrested and pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming.

He claimed he just “wanted to be friends” with the girl.

Messages were released of Nevin speaking with ‘Robin’ following his appearance in court.

Nevin pleaded guilty to his charges. Photo: North News

The messages included Nevin asking the non-existent teen if she “wanted to be treated like an older lass or a girl of your age”, “what are you going to tell your mum on where you’re going on Saturday”, “You can always come around again and again [to mine]”, and “have you spoken to older guys before”.

Another message also joked about sharing a shower with him.

Nevin told officials he had got into conversations with the teen because of 'social anxiety and boredom'.

Nevin hung his head in shame. Photo: North News

Newcastle Crown Court heard Nevin was in contact with the girl over social media and were in contact for a matter of weeks before organising to meet up.

He was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabiliation requirements plus a 10-year sexual offences prevention order and ten year sex offender registration.

