News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over cricket ban
'Absolutely gutted' Steve Smith breaks down over ball-tampering saga

Germany to create national diesel forum to cut emissions

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's transport and environment ministers announced a joint plan on Tuesday to find ways to reduce pollution from diesel engines, which has become a sensitive subject since the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

The move comes as sales of diesel cars have been falling. Many German cities, including Stuttgart and Munich, have considered banning some diesel vehicles, blaming emissions for causing increased respiratory disease.
"We want emissions to fall across Germany," Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said in a statement. "The goal is to agree effective measures to reduce the emission of pollutants from diesel cars."

(Reporting by Markus Wakert, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Back To Top