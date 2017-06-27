News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Australian sailor dies during maritime patrol operation

Yahoo7 and Agencies /

An Australian Navy sailor has died during a maritime patrol operation.

US police officer challenges teen to dance off
0:55

US police officer challenges teen to dance off
Chadderton Tram Assault
1:32

Chadderton Tram Assault
South African Police Pay Musical Tribute Ahead of Colleague's Memorial Service
1:51

South African Police Pay Musical Tribute Ahead of Colleague's Memorial Service
Trump rips Sessions' 'DISGRACEFUL' decision on probe of alleged FISA abuses
1:20

Trump rips Sessions' 'DISGRACEFUL' decision on probe of alleged FISA abuses
Law Enforcement On Hand to Greet Returning Parkland Students
0:25

Law Enforcement On Hand to Greet Returning Parkland Students
California school shooting plot foiled, assault rifles found
0:59

California school shooting plot foiled, assault rifles found
Video shows border officers' actions and inactions resulted in tragic 2013 incident
7:54

Video shows border officers' actions and inactions resulted in tragic 2013 incident
1020_1130_nat_raids
0:19

Police seize cash, drugs in dramatic raids on Sydney homes
Some Bay Area cities cracking down on illegal fireworks
2:05

Some Bay Area cities cracking down on illegal fireworks
1202_0500_nat_bailmurder
1:35

Sara Connor breaks media silence over accused Bail police officer murder
Officer on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'
1:01

Officer on fatal Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'
Summer driving safety tips
6:04

Summer driving safety tips
 

Defence confirmed the death of the sailor aboard an Australian Defence Vessel Cape Inscription on Tuesday afternoon.

The sailor was deployed under Operation Resolute which conducts patrols to combat asylum seeker boat arrivals, illegal fishing and piracy in Australian waters and around offshore territories.

Chief of the Defence Force Mark Binskin expressed his deepest sympathy to the family, friends and shipmates of the deceased, whose name has not yet been released.

"Defence is liaising with local authorities and the cause of death is not yet known," a Defence spokesman said.

"As such, it is not appropriate to provide further details at this time."

Minister for Defence Marise Payne also released a statement acknowledging the death.

"The member was deployed on Operation Resolute, the Australian Defence Force's contribution to the whole-of-government effort to protect Australia's borders and offshore maritime interests," the statement reads.

"I extend my deepest sympathies and those of the Australian Government to the member's family, colleagues and friends and I express my gratitude for the deceased member's service to our nation."

Back To Top