Novartis gets European OK for biosimilar of Amgen's Enbrel

Reuters
Reuters /

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis's generics unit Sandoz said the European Commission approved Erelzi, its biosimilar to Amgen's Enbrel, to treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis.

The approval was based on a development program that demonstrated that Erelzi, a biosimilar of the drug also known as etanercept, matches its reference medicine in terms of safety, efficacy, and quality, Sandoz said in a statement on Tuesday.
Including Erelzi, Sandoz now has five biosimilars approved in Europe, it said. Erelzi won U.S. regulatory approval last year.


(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)

