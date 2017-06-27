High jealous drug addict murdered pregnant partner on Christmas

News

A jealous and delusional drug addict boyfriend murdered his pregnant girlfriend by tying her up and stabbing her on Christmas Day, a UK court has heard.

The Mirror reports James Hutchinson, 43, was high on heroin and crack cocaine, and had drunk a bottle of vodka when he killed Nicola Woodman in the living room of her home.

Bradford Crown Court in West Yorkshire heard Hutchinson was paranoid and believed Ms Woodman, 39, had been having an affair.

He reportedly set upon her with a knife and axe handle.

Hutchinson with Ms Woodman in 2014. Source: Facebook

Ms Woodman, a mother-of-two, was expecting Hutchinson’s baby at the time of the assault.

The court heard Hutchinson tied her up with electrical flex and stabbed her eight times.

Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC told Hutchinson he was not ill but “wicked”.

“This is a classic case of a good woman who fell in love with thoroughly bad man,” he said.


"You sponged off her and she loved you to the bitter end.”

"The attack was frenzied, it was cruel, it was with a ferocity that defies belief even in the hardened experience of this court."

Hutchinson reportedly contacted emergency services on Boxing Day, 12 hours after Ms Woodman died.

Police then attended and Hutchinson was arrested on December 27.

Source: West Yorkshire Police

Detective chief inspector Stuart Spencer said Hutchinson instigated an argument between the pair.

“He said he ‘jabbed’ at her chest with a knife and then hit her several times with a wooden axe shaft,” he said.

"He then left her to go and purchased drugs and on his return stated that she was cold and stiff. Later on the 26th he finally decided to call for an ambulance.

"In total, Nicola suffered 102 injuries to her body - she had been stabbed at least 24 times.

Hutchinson was sentenced to a minimum 23 years behind bars before he can apply for parole.

