News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Three-year-old boy missing for 18 hours reunited with parents in 'Easter miracle'
Three-year-old missing for 18 hours found in 'Easter miracle'

Parents charged after children found in squalor, dead animals in freezer

Yahoo7 News /

Two parents are facing a string of charges after police found a child locked in a room and two dogs, a cat, a rabbit, five parakeets and one turtle dead in a freezer.

0401_1600_newsupdate
0:29

Newsbreak - April 1
0401_sun_news
6:17

News Headlines - Sunday 1 April
NOAA Pilots Assess Flood Potential During Flight Over Snowy Sierra Nevadas
0:42

NOAA Pilots Assess Flood Potential During Flight Over Snowy Sierra Nevadas
0331_sun_news
6:41

News Headlines - Saturday 31 March
0331_0700_nat_newsbreak
6:40

News Break - March 31
Trump has talked to Mattis about U.S.-Mexico wall funding: Pentagon
1:14

Trump has talked to Mattis about U.S.-Mexico wall funding: Pentagon
Tariff Sparks Trump Skepticism in Iowa
2:12

Tariff Sparks Trump Skepticism in Iowa
Trump's VA pick draws concern over thin management record
1:25

Trump's VA pick draws concern over thin management record
AP Top Stories 30 A
1:17

AP Top Stories 30 A
Trump's VA pick draws concern over thin management record
1:25

Trump's VA pick draws concern over thin management record
0330_1800_wa_trio
2:00

Trio charged over alleged child sex ring involving 8yo girl
0330_0500_nat_newsbreak
2:29

Newsbreak - March 30
 

Police investigated the Tennessee house after receiving reports of three children living in extremely poor conditions.

Upon arriving for a welfare check, Soddy Daisy police officers discovered feces and clutter across the property before eventually discovering the freezer full of dead animals.

Dustin Tallent and his wife, Staci, were arrested and charged with aggravated child neglect.

Dustin Tallent was arrested and charged with aggravated child neglect. Source: Soddy Daisy Police

Nearly two dozen animals were found inside the home, half of them dead. Source: Soddy Daisy Police

Dustin’s father, Wallace Tallent, played down the severity of the situation, putting it down to “poor housekeeping” - police disagreed.

“There's no criminal activity or criminal intent here. It's a matter of very, very poor housekeeping," Tallent told local reporters.

Various other animals were found alive but also living in squalor.

Police investigated the Tennessee house after receiving reports of three children living in extremely poor conditions. Source: Soddy Daisy Police

The Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga was called in to help rescue the ones still alive.

"We saw that there was definitely a dire situation with these animals. Animals at a minimum have been neglected. They're full of parasites," Bob Citrullo, HES Executive Director said.

They're now treating four dogs, three cats, one rabbit, a snake, and a lizard. Family members said they didn't realise the couple had so many animals.



Newsbreak – June 27

Back To Top