Gay man calmly shuts down homophobic rant captured on crowded London bus

A foul-mouthed and homophobic rant has been captured on a crowded London bus by a horrified onlooker who managed to film the ugly outburst.

The vision was posted to social media with the following message, “Hatred has many faces, whatever your colour, creed, sexuality or anything else. This was my bus home tonight...”

The footage was filmed and posted to Facebook by 36-year-old, Daniel Simmonds, who is also proudly gay.

The uncomfortable clip shows the ranting passenger dressed in an Arsenal jersey yelling, “It is not all right to be gay!”

“I will stab you in the face pal. I want to do it now but there’s cameras here.”

A soft-spoken Daniel then says, “Excuse me, excuse me, I’m gay and I’m white and I don’t think I’m God. Are you threatening to stab me?”

Standing up to face Daniel, the man replies: “You are gay? Do you know me? Don’t talk to me, don’t talk to me!”

Since the vision was posted to Daniel’s Facebook account it’s gone viral receiving thousands of comments.

“Well done mate! That took some guts! True to yourself as ever!” one commenter wrote.

“I'm so glad you're safe and so proud of you,” another wrote after seeing the vision.

“Daniel, you beautiful man. I salute you xx” another commented.