Perth Mint staff could be forced to wear work-issued bras

The Perth Mint is considering a ban on all clothing that has metal in it - including bras.

The gold processing mint is reviewing security that could see staff wear work-issued bras after the theft of a 1kg gold bar worth more than $50,000 by a contract worker several months ago.

Staff are reportedly working with Perth Mint on new clothing regulations that may include work-issued bras.

Labelled "disgraceful" by the Australian Manufacturing Workers Union (AMWU), a spokesperson for the mint said it will help eliminate any questions of someone having metal on them as they leave the site.

"One area currently being explored with staff is the use of metal-free clothing for transiting through security checkpoints," a spokeswoman for Perth Mint told the ABC.

"This will eliminate any question that staff may have precious metal on their person as they exit high security areas."

AMWU state secretary Steve McCartney said the union believes the potential ban unfairly targets women.

"We think it's a disgrace," Mr McCartney told the ABC.

"I'm pretty sure they could find the technology that excludes women from having to go through this embarrassment," he said.

"We think it's an attack on women's rights and an attack on women."

The Perth Mint said they are considering new security technology, including body scanning equipment.