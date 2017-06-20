Is Sean Spicer set to take a new job in the White House?

White House press secretary Sean Spicer may soon take on another role in Donald Trump’s team as he reportedly leads the search to find his replacement.

According to reports from Bloomberg and Politico, Spicer may be moved into a “more senior role focused on strategy”.

Politico claims Spicer is helping in the hunt for his replacement as press secretary, with Laura Ingraham tipped as a possibility to take on the role.

Spicer took on the role as Trump’s spokesman in December.

He had previously worked as a chief strategist and communications director for the Republican National Committee.

One day after Trump’s inauguration, Spicer held a last-minute press briefing where he took aim at those who claimed the president had fewer people attending his swearing-in than Barack Obama did in 2009.

Spicer accused members of the media of “deliberately false reporting”.

He then refused to take questions and set the tone for months of tense dealings with journalists.

Then in February he blocked news outlets including CNN and The New York Times from attending a press briefing.

In March, he was criticised for telling a senior journalist to stop shaking her head.

Fox News has tweeted The White House has said Spicer will continue to manage both its communications and the press office.