Video has emerged of a man losing control of a mounted heavy machine gun overseas.

WATCH: How not to operate a machine gun

The video, believed to be recorded in Iraq, opens with a group of people watching a man firing off a mounted automatic rifle.

He fires off a single shot as the men talk in the background and a second man comes in to help.

They wait for a moment and prepare to fire.

But as the man pulls the trigger the automatic rifle fires sporadically and the pair lose control.

The gun forces the pair to fall over with its sheer power while the crowd watching on flees for cover.

It’s not known if anyone was killed or injured in the incident.