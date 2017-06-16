'What's the deal with Asians?': Symons' cringeworthy interview

Former Hey, Hey It’s Saturday star Red Symons is in hot water over his interview with an ABC broadcaster in which he asks if she was “yellow” and “What’s the deal with Asians?”.

Symons – who hosts ABC Radio Melbourne’s Breakfast slot – invited ABC journalist and producer Beverley Wang onto the show to discuss her own newly launched podcast, It’s Not A Race.

Her podcast takes a look at “race, racism, identity, culture and difference”, subjects Symons told her he was going to use for his own podcast titled ‘What’s with Asians?’.

“Well let’s tackle that. What is the deal with Asians, Red?” Wang asked when he told her.

“No, I ask the questions. What’s the deal with Asians? It’s just a useful, general question about the nature of our culture, and how one should interact with people who have a different cultural background,” Symons replied.

He then proceeded to ask her if she was “yellow”.

Taking the subject further, Symons asked her if she was Chinese to which she said she was born in Canada with a Taiwanese family background.

Symons asked the broadcaster “what sort of boat” her ancestors used to flee mainland China, and that she was probably from the west coast of Canada “because it’s closer to Asia”.

Wang fired back, quizzing the host on the now infamous 2009 Hey Hey It’s Saturday controversial performance where a group of Red Faces contestants performed the Jackson Five in blackface make-up and afro wigs.

Symons: “I remember thinking at the time that it had become uncomfortable because Harry Connick Jr felt most uncomfortable with someone wearing what is alleged to be blackface.”

Wang: “Why is it alleged to be blackface?”

Symons: “Well, because there was white face and there was brown face and there was black face. There was a variety of faces.”

Wang: “Sure, but it wasn’t ‘alleged’ blackface. The make-up is there. It’s definitely black make-up.”

Symons: “And there is apparently a blanket caveat against that?”

The interview continued for some time before Symons asked Wang if she’d like him to co-host her podcast or appear on it.

Twitter users unleashed on Symons for his “bonkers”, “jaw-dropping”, and "astounding” interview.