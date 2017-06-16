London tower inferno: Sisters found alive, search continues for parents and six-month-old baby

Two young sisters, who resided on the 20th floor of Grenfell Tower in west London, have been found alive in hospital after they were reported missing in the inferno, but their parents and baby sister are still missing.

Relatives of six-year-old Tazmin Belkadi and eight-year-old Malek began a frantic search for the sisters, appealing for help on social media.

Their mother’s cousin, Adel Chaoui, confirmed he found the youngsters in St Mary’s Hospital, one of them remaining in a coma.

Their six-month-old baby sister, Leena, is believed to be the youngest person reported missing after the fire.

Mr Chaoui is continuing his desperate search for the girls' mum Farah Hamdan, father Omar Belkadi and baby Leena, who haven't been seen since the 24-storey tower in Kensington went up in flames, killing at least 17 people.

The girls were in the family’s 20th floor unit when the blaze started.

It’s unclear whether they were with their parents and Leena when they fled.

Mr Chaoui told The Guardian he “trawled hospitals” looking for the girls.

"I found two of Farah’s children in St Mary’s,” he said.

"It’s not because authorities contacted us, but because we begged and cajoled a nurse who took pity and said there was a child upstairs who matched our description.

"When we went we noticed that her sibling was a few beds down, no one even knew they were related.

"Police are not identifying people ... they are using protocols for terrorist incidents to manage civil disaster."

While one is in a coma, the other is traumatised.

He told The Telegraph “she was just screaming”.

At least 100 people are feared dead, with 17 confirmed so far.

It’s believed the fire originated from a man’s fourth floor unit when his fridge blew up.