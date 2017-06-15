Man shot in 'targeted attack', 20 metres from kids' soccer match

Kids' soccer training was disrupted by gunfire when a man was shot in a "targeted attack" in Villawood on Wednesday night, just 20 metres from a field full of six and seven-year-olds.

The man was allegedly shot by a bearded, hooded gunman, forcing parents and their children to flee the scene.

Police said the victim is known to them.

He was shot in both legs at Thurina Park on Lowana Street, Villawood, about 6.15pm, police say.

"Upon arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds to both legs," a police spokesperson said.

"He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital in a stable condition."

Manager of the Bankstown Berries football team, Bob Stallard, said six- and seven-year-old players were preparing for a match when the gunshots rang out.

"They were only young kids, [and] some of the women that were here were panicking a little bit, and they were grabbing their kids and trying to get away," he said.

Officers attached to Bankstown Local Area Command established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Initial inquiries suggest this is a targeted attack.

Police are urging witnesses to come forward and want to speak to a man who might be able to assist with their inquiries.

He is described as being of Mediterranean or Middle Eastern appearance, 175-180cm tall, about 25 years old, with a black beard.