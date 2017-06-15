News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Would-be monkey thieves bitten as animals fight back
Monkeys fight back as would-be thieves try to steal them from zoo

Man shot in 'targeted attack', 20 metres from kids' soccer match

Yahoo7 /

Kids' soccer training was disrupted by gunfire when a man was shot in a "targeted attack" in Villawood on Wednesday night, just 20 metres from a field full of six and seven-year-olds.

Majestic Barn Owl Shows Off Slow-Motion Flight
1:01

Majestic Barn Owl Shows Off Slow-Motion Flight
0406_1800_SYD-Rape
1:03

Man extradited over rape that happened almost 40 years ago
0406_1800_SYD-MetroPlans
1:35

Labor would scrap Bankstown metro if it wins government
0406_1800_SYD-SHB
0:51

Fight brings traffic to halt on Sydney Harbour Bridge
0406_1800_SYD-Detective
1:38

Police officer draws gun on suspected car thieves
0406_sun_commuters
0:23

Train delay causes chaos
0406_0500_nat_sydneytrains
0:23

Sydney train chaos
0406_0500_nat_robbers
1:15

Robbers on the run in Sydney
0405_1800_SYD-Doctor
1:13

Doctor allegedly kissed and groped patient, court hears
0405_1800_SYD-CashTransit
1:22

Armoured van ambushed in western Sydney
0306_0500_nat_stabbing
0:25

Sydney stabbing attack
0304_1800_nsw_west
1:31

Multi-billion dollar western Sydney deal signed
 

The man was allegedly shot by a bearded, hooded gunman, forcing parents and their children to flee the scene.

Police said the victim is known to them.

He was shot in both legs at Thurina Park on Lowana Street, Villawood, about 6.15pm, police say.

The man was shot about 20 metres from a sport field. Photo: 7 News

"Upon arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds to both legs," a police spokesperson said.

"He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital in a stable condition."

Manager of the Bankstown Berries football team, Bob Stallard, said six- and seven-year-old players were preparing for a match when the gunshots rang out.

"They were only young kids, [and] some of the women that were here were panicking a little bit, and they were grabbing their kids and trying to get away," he said.

Officers attached to Bankstown Local Area Command established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Initial inquiries suggest this is a targeted attack.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Photo: 7 News

Police are urging witnesses to come forward and want to speak to a man who might be able to assist with their inquiries.

He is described as being of Mediterranean or Middle Eastern appearance, 175-180cm tall, about 25 years old, with a black beard.

Back To Top